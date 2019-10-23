Mana’o Radio’s Blues BBQ at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea

Manao Radio’s Blues BBQ will be at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Sunday, October 27th. The afternoon will be a full-on blues music festival with performances by The Jimmy Dillon Band, John Cruz, Steve Grimes, Benny Uyetake, Dayan Kai, Ronald Metoyer, Karrie O’Neill, Joie Yasha, Renee DeAhl, Stevan Holt, Michael Elam, and more. There’ll also be a yummy BBQ menu. Proceeds benefit Mana’o Radio. 2pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); manaoradio.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Benny Uyetake
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments