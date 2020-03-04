Mana‘o Radio’s 18th Birthday Moon Party at The Altitude Deck

Mana‘o Radio’s 18th Birthday Moon Party will happen at The Altitude Deck on Sunday, March 8th. Happening under a Maui full moon, the community is invited to celebrate Mana‘o Radio’s birthday bash. There’ll be food catered by Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and live music with Kanekoa, Three to 5, and more musical guests. $15/advance; $20/door. 6pm. The Altitude Deck, (650 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-283-3576; manaoradio.com

