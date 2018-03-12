Mana`o Radio Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party at VFW Maui

Mana‘o Radio is holding their Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party at the VFW Maui on Sunday, Mar. 18. Bring your family and friends and boogie down to live music with Shea Derrick and Full Flavor, The Deborah Vial Band, Soul Kitchen Maui and The Gina Martinelli Band. There’ll also be a silent auction, face painting and food trucks. Make sure to bring blankets and beach chairs to relax on the greens. $10 advance/$15 at the door. 2pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-283-6788; Manaoradio.com

Photo: NikeChillemi/Pixabay