Mana’o Radio’s Full Moon Reggae Party will be at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, September 13th. Maui’s favorite radio station will be presenting a skankin’ good time with Marty Dread at the helm. Proceeds will benefit Mana’o Radio, and the show will be opened by singer and songwriter SEDA. $20. 7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); manaoradio.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Marty Dread

