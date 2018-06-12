Enjoy Lunch on the Roof at Fleetwood’s on Front Street this Sunday, June 17th. Here’s an amazing new choice for a midday Sunday meal in Lahaina. With gorgeous West Maui views and tasty menu items, guests can live the good life with a fulfilling meal, relaxing environment and live music provided by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of HAPA. There’ll also be hula performances. 11:00am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/HAPA
Comments