Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real will perform at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Thursday, Mar. 22 and Friday, Mar. 23. En route to Australia, Nelson and his band will hit up the North Shore with two nights of fun. They’ll also be joined by Pat Simmons Jr. These shows always sell out, so buy your tickets early. 21+. $30. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo of Lukas Nelson: Larry Philpot/Soundstagephotography.com