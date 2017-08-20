Love That Burns: A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac at Fleetwood’s on Front Street

How’s this for a party: Love That Burns: A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac happens at Fleetwood’s on Front Street this Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will mark the restaurant’s fifth anniversary. Celebrate with an early-release of Mick Fleetwood’s new book Love That Burns: A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac, and enjoy a music-filled evening with Rick Vito, Mark Johnstone, Gretchen Rhodes and more. Tickets available online. $95. 5pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Fleetwood’s on Front Street
