Livingston Taylor at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Livingston Taylor will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, October 26th. Taylor picked up his first guitar at 13 years old, and now has a career that has spanned over 50 years. He’s well-crafted, introspective, and internationally renowned for his musical skills. Look forward to hearing a variety of ballads and genres including folk, pop, gospel, and jazz. $45 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo by Mim Adkins 2017