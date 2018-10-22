There’s a Live Organ Concert at St. Anthony Church on Friday, October 26th. Rick Mazurowski will perform on the Allen Organ. He’s an organist and the choir director at Hilo’s Church of the Holy Apostles, and he also happens to be the featured organist at Hilo’s Historic Palace Theatre. Hear favorites from Bach, Mozart, and Gounod. Mazurowski will also play some original compositions. Free. 7pm. St. Anthony Church, (1627 Mill St., Wailuku); Churchorganshawaii.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/ruggero_80
