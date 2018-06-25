Leilani Wolfgram performs on Maui on Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th. The Valley Isle welcomes Wolfgram back on island for two shows. Friday’s show will be at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea and will also feature Culture Crew Music, T-Flatz and DJ Riri Haki. On Saturday, she’ll be playing at Maui Grill Ka‘anapali for the Kona Liquid Aloha Concert Series with T-Flatz and Nephesh. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20 per show. Friday: 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea). Saturday: 5:30pm. Maui Grill Ka‘anapali, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); Eventbrite.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Leilani Wolfgram