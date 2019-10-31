Attend “Lei Nāhonoapiʻilani: Songs of West Maui” at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, November 3rd. In celebration of newly-released songbook, a grip of Maui’s best entertainers will present an incredible concert of Hawaiian music, mele, hula, and storytelling. Entertainers include: Josh Tatofi, Napua Greig-Nakasone, Kamaka Kukona, ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes, Uluwehi Guerrero, Cody Pueo Pata, Hoʻomanawanui Apo, Ikaika Blackburn, Trustee Hulu Lindsey, Mihana Souza, Kamalei Kawa‘a, the keiki of Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o Uka, Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua, and Halau Hula Kauluokala. $25-$75+. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Castle Theater, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Lei Nahonoapi’ilani
