Legendary DJ Donald Glaude will be at The Dirty Monkey on Saturday, Aug. 12. Glaude has been playing in clubs since the mid-1980s, was full force during the ’90s raving era and now he’ll be on Maui. It’s not often that we get a world-famous house music DJ around here–you need to check this out. 21+ $10-15. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Donald Glaude