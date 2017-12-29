Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia

Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman will play two shows at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Thursday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 5. Leftover Salmon established itself as one of the most influential bands in Americana. Their music is influenced by bluegrass, folk, rock ’n roll, Zydeco, Cajun, jazz and blues. Get you tickets online before they sell out. 21+. $15 pre-sale online and $20 at the door. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Charleys Restaurant and Saloon