Lee Brice at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Lee Brice will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, November 28th. Brice is one of the most respected country music stars of our time. The evening will feature songs off of his new self-titled album, “Lee Brice.” He’s a musical craftsman, singer, songwriter, and set the record for the longest chart-topping song in Billboard’s country music history. Maui country music fans are sure to have an incredible night! $39-$79/general; $129/Gold Circle). Gates open at 5pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC