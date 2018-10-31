Led Kaapana Performs at the Slack Key Show 

Led Kaapana will perform at the Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, November 7th. Kaapana is one of Hawai‘i’s most premier master slack key guitarists, and he’ll surely present a beautiful evening for all in attendance. He’s well regarded for his versatility and playfulness on stage – this will be a beautiful night of Hawaiian music. There’s also a pre-show dinner package available via the Sea House Restaurant. $37.99 – $95. Doors open at 6:45pm, show starts at 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Led Kaapana