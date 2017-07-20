Led Ka`apana, the “Grandmaster of Hawaiian Slack Key,” will perform at the Napili Kai Beach Resort this Wednesday, July 26. Ka`apana will be the featured guest for George Kahumoku Jr.’s weekly Masters of Hawaiian Music Slack Show. He’s released numerous albums with numerous groups, and he’s a Na Hoku Hanohano winner for three different entities: as a member of Hui ‘Ohana, and for two of his solo albums, Ki Ho`alu: Hawaiian Slack Key and Grandmaster Slack Key Guitar. $37.99-95. 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort (5900 L. Honoapi`ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-6271; napilikai.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Led Ka`apana
