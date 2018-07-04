Led Kaapana at Napili Kai Beach Resort

Led Kaapana will perform at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, July 11th. Kaapana is one of Hawai‘i’s premiere slack key guitarists. He’s inventive, versatile and invokes a playfulness on stage. Here’s a great opportunity to hear this musical legend in an intimate venue with gorgeous views. There’s also a pre-show dinner package available from the Sea House Restaurant. Go online for more info. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Led Kaapana
