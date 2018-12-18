Leche De Tigre at Casanova Makawao

Leche De Tigre will perform at Casanova Makawao on Friday, December 21st. After Makawao 3rd Friday festivities, all are invited to continue the party with Big Island band Leche De Tigre. The group is popularly known for their Latin percussive rhythms, funk, Gypsy, and rock-inspired jams. It’s sure to be a lively performance; perfect for dancing and having an Upcountry night out on the town. 21+ $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com
photo courtesy of Leche De Tigre
