Lauryn Hill will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Known for her breakout debut as part of the Fugees, and for her first solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the queen of hip-hop, prolific rhymes and soulful vocals is coming to Maui. She’ll be joined by Hawaii’s own Eli Mac. $59-129. Gates open at 5pm. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC