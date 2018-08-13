Latin Nights with Rio Ritmo at Heritage Hall in Pa’ia

Latin Nights with Rio Ritmo will happen at Heritage Hall in Pa’ia every Friday until Friday, September 21st. In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the Rio Ritmo Band will offer a series of concerts on the North Shore. The group is comprised of many talented musicians including Steve Parkin, Matt Kualii, Berto Prieto, Michael Balancio, Ricardo Dioso, and Dr. Nat. Enjoy Latin dancing and an intro dance lesson taught by Lisanna Gabriel and Dr. Nat. $10/adult, $5/children. 8-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).
photo courtesy of Facebook/Dr. Nat
