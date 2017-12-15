Latin Night with DJ Grace at Lava Rock Bar and Grill in Kihei

Latin Night with DJ Grace will be at Lava Rock Bar & Grill in Kihei this Thursday, Dec. 21. This weekly late night party is definitely the hot spot for latin music vibes, latin pop and reggaeton. DJ Grace is Maui’s only female latin DJ, and she definitely knows how to get the party going! Here’s where you can practice your salsa, bachata and latin dance move while meeting amazing new friends. 21+. 10pm. Lava Rock Bar & Grill, (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Photo courtesy Lava Rock Bar & Grill/Facebook