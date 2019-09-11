Ladies Night with Next Level Entertainment at Wai Bar

Ladies Night with Next Level Entertainment will be at Wai Bar in Wailuku on Wednesday, September 18th. If you’re looking for the best night out in Wailuku (and a singles scene), bring your friends to Wai Bar and get down to music by Joe Cortez and the Next Level DJ crew. Dance to your favorite hits, enjoy some libations, and make new friends! 21+. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; waibarmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Wai Bar

