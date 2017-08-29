There will be a Labor Day Music Fest at Outlets of Maui in Lahaina on Monday, Sept. 4. This family-friendly West Maui holiday celebration will feature food, fun activities and live entertainment with Max Angel, Jack Stone, Barry Flanagan of Hapa and more. Pi Artisan Pizzeria will have an all-night happy hour and there’ll also be a wine garden at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Free. 2pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

Photo courtesy of Outlets of the Pacific