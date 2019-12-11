LA Riots at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

LA Riots will perform at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, December 14th. As the last installment of the 2019 “Winter of House” sessions, here’s where you should go dancing this weekend! Since 2007, LA Riots has been playing shows all around the world alongside artists like Kraftwerk, Sasha, Avicii, Steve Aoki, Steve Lawler, Nervo, and more. Check out LA Riots many releases on Spotify to get geared up for this weekend’s party! The night will be opened by Maui House Collective DJs. 21+. Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/LA Riots

