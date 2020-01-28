See Kupaoa and Mark Yamanaka at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 31st. Kupaoa is comprised of Kellen and Lihau Paik. They’re Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winners, and they’ll be joined by legendary Mark Yamanaka. The night will be full of beautiful Hawaiian mele and traditional classics. Hear an eclectic combination of Hawaiian music talent at the MACC this weekend! $30-$40, 10-percent discount for MACC Members and half-price kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

