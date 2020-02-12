Kukahi 2020 at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Kukahi 2020 will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, February 15th and Sunday, February 16th. The annual event is orchestrated by Keali‘i Reichel and features Halau Ke’alaokamaile. Performances will feature fresh and exciting mele and chant, strong and emotional vocals, and gorgeous hula performances. There’ll also be pre-show activities. Go online for more information. $12-$85. Showtimes: Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

