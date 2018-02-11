Kukahi 2018 at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

You can see Kukahi 2018 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18. Keali‘i Reichel‘s annual concerts will showcase Hawaiian culture, emotional vocals, mele and chanting. The shows will also feature strong performances from his halau, Halau Ke‘alaokamaile. Pre-show festivities begin at 5:30pm in the Yokouchi Pavilion and include island crafters and local arts and crafts for purchase. $17-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
