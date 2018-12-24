Kuikawa at Baldwin Home Museum 

Kuikawa will perform at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, December 27th. As this month’s special guest for the Hawaiian Music Concert Series, Kuikawa is comprised of the combined musical talents of local boys Lukela Kanae, James “Koakane” Mattos, and Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets, and low beach chairs are welcome. Enjoy a beautiful Hawaiian music concert under a Maui sunset! Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum
photo courtesy of Lahaina Restoration Foundation
