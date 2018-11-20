Krishna Das enCHANTing Evening of Kirtan at Makawao Union Church

The Krishna Das enCHANTing Evening of Kirtan will be at Makawao Union Church on Monday, November 26th. Grammy-nominated Krishna Das will present his 8th annual Maui kirtan with special guests Arjun Bruggeman (tabla/percussion), Genevieve Walker (violin), Mark Gorman (bass), and Nina Rao (finger cymbals and backing vocals). Vegetarian pupus, desserts, and chai will be available in the Community Hall at 5:30pm. $40-$50. 7-9pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org
photo courtesy of Mike Crall
Comments