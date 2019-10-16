Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers Concert will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, October 19th. It’s a benefit for Na Keiki O Emalia and the MACC. Here’s a rare opportunity to see country music star Kristofferson on stage alongside Scott Joss (fiddle and vocals), Doug Colosio (keyboard and vocals), and Jeff Ingraham (drums). There’s a limited number of VIP tickets available online. $15-$125+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events