Kool Keith at Mulligan’s & The Dirty Monkey

Kool Keith will perform at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea and The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. Check out this hip-hop icon in person with two amazing shows on the Valley Isle. Also known as Dr. Octagon, check out Kool Keith at Mulligans (10/27) or at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina (10/28). At Mulligan’s, he’ll be joined on stage by Jahsun. At The Dirty Monkey, he’ll be joined on stage by Poets of Power. $20 pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. 21+. 10/27: 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com; 10/28: 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Dirty Monkey