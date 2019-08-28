Kevin Brown at Napili Kai Beach Resort

Kevin Brown will perform at the Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, September 4th. As part of George Kahumoku Jr.’s weekly Slack Key Show, Brown will present his easy-going slack key style for an unforgettable evening of Hawaiian music, and dinner with an ocean view in West Maui. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo credit Dusty Foster

