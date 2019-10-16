There’s a Keiki ‘Ukulele Contest at Hula Grill in Ka’anapali on Saturday, October 19th. For their 23rd annual event, the community can see a variety of performances by Maui’s youth – kindergarten through high school. The contest gives players an opportunity to perform in front of a crowd and be celebrated for their musical achievements. Go online for more information or to reserve a table. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the contestants. 10am. Hula Grill, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; hulagrillkaanapali.com/ukulelecontest

photo courtesy of Flickr/Mick Jeffries

