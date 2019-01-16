Kawika Kahiapo at Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Slack Key Show

Kawika Kahiapo will perform at Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Slack Key Show on Wednesday, January 23rd. Kahiapo is a six-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner that’s world famous for his Hawaiian slack key guitar skills. Originally from Kane’ohe O’ahu, here’s a chance to see one of Hawai‘i’s most premiere musicians in an intimate seaside venue. There’s also a pre show dinner package available through Sea House Restaurant. $37.99-$95. Doors open at 6:45pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Kawika Kahiapo
Comments