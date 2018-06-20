Kaulana ‘o Na Wai ‘eha: Honoring Our Streams and Agriculture

Come out to Waikapu and honor the 15th year anniversary of the Na Wai ‘Eha Water Rights Case and the establishment of Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha. Attendees will be treated to live entertainment featuring Ahumanu, Napua Greig-Nakasone, Na Wai Eha, Halau Na Lei Kaumako o Uka and Halau ‘o Ka Hanu Lehua. The day will also include speaker panels and presentations, cultural demonstrations, local crafters, ‘ono eats and the na kinikanai (kalo contest). This is a zero-waste event. 9am-4pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); Huionawaieha.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/nawaiehamusic
