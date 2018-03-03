Musician Karrie O’Neill will perform at Mulligan’s on the Blue on Friday, Mar. 9. Hailing from Spokane (WA), O’Neill will light up the stage with her deep and soulful lyrics. Hear songs from her newest album Unrequited Love, a compilation of ballads with contributing artists like Marvin Gaye, P-Funk, Curt Ramm, Bill Holloman, Gemi Taylor and Tasha La Rae. 6:30-8:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Karrie O’Neill Muzic
