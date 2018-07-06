Kanekoa Upcountry Sunday will happen at Casanovas in Makawao on Sunday, July 15th. Here’s the first edition of Kanekoa’s second Sunday monthly residency in Makawao. They’re not just Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winners, but also one of Maui’s favorite live bands. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun and great tunes by a group that’s been called “The Hawaiian Grateful Dead.” Keiki friendly. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Kanekoa
Comments