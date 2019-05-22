The next edition of Concerts at the Shops will feature Kanekoa Live at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, May 29th. Here’s your chance to see the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning band in an intimate South Maui setting. The Hawaiian reggae, folk, and rock band will play all your favorite tunes in benefit of Hospice Maui. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; theshopsatwailea.com

photo courtesy of Jenerate PR

