Kama’aina Nights are Back at Queen Kaahumanu Center on Friday, February 14th. It’s a monthly concert series that promotes and perpetuates Hawaiian culture with live music, local celebrities, and a celebration of ‘ohana. The event is family-friendly, fun, and hosted by Maui’s own, Sista Val. Free. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; ueenkaahumanucenter.com

