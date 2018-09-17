Kama‘aina Night with Sista Val at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Kama’aina Nights with Sista Val is happening at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, September 21st. This month’s edition will celebrate Hawaiian culture with Uluwehi Guerrero’s release of his CD, “E Mau ana ka Ha’aheo” (Guerrero will be on stage at 7pm), The Festivals of Aloha: Maui Nui Style, the Kamehameha Hawaiian Ensemble, and a performance by the winner of the 2018 Richard Ho‘opi‘i Falsetto Contest. There’ll also be keiki activities, flower lei making, and more aloha for the whole family to enjoy. Free. 6-8pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pono Fried