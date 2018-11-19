Kaleo Phillips at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Kaleo Phillips will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, November 24th. Phillips will present a concert that will project a fresh, new sound in Hawaiian music. He’s a professional performer, and attendees will have a chance to hear songs off of his first solo album, “E Mama.” The album is centered around his ‘ohana, the past, present and future. This is sure to be a night full of aloha and beautiful Hawaiian music. $20-$40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit J. Anthony Martinez Photography