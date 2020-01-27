Kaleo Philips at Baldwin Home Museum

Kaleo Philips will perform at Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina on Thursday, January 30th. Born and raised in Lahaina, Philips has been a prominent figure in the Hawaiian music scene for over 30 years. Limited seating will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring low-baked beach chairs and mats to relax under the tree shade. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

