Kainani Kahaunaele will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, February 23rd. Born and raised on the Island of Kaua‘i, Kahaunaele is a musician, songwriter, poet, and perpetuator of the Hawaiian language. She’s won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, is a lecturer at UH Hilo’s College of Hawaiian Language, a wife, and mother of three. See her grace the stage at the MACC. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC