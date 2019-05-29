Kahālāwai is having a CD Release Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 1st. This will be an extra special Hawaiian music concert with the beautifully blended voices of Joshua Kahula and Pi‘ilani Arias. There’ll also be special guests like No Hoa with Ikaika Blackburn, Halehaku Seabury-Akaka, Keone Souza, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, and Halau O Ka Hanu Lehua. $25-$35+. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kahālāwai Music

