Kahālāwai plays at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, March 28th. In the ancient Hawaiian language, kahālāwai translates to “meet or meet together.” Comprised of the musical talents of Dana Pi‘ilani Arias and Joshua Pilialoha Kahula (singer of Nuff Sedd), here’s a West Side show you don’t want to miss. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Front Lawn, (120 Dickenson St, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kahalawai Music

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events