Juvenile will perform at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, June 20th. The American rapper, songwriter, and actor will be throwin’ it down with hit tracks like “Drop That Thang,” “Back That Azz Up,” “Slow Motion,” and “Nolia Clap.” 21+. $25-$40/GA; $65-$70/VIP available on Eventbrite.com. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 310-926-5306; eventbrite.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Juvenile

