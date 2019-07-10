Justin Martin of Dirtybird Records at Casanova Makawao

Justin Martin of the Dirtybird Records will DJ at Casanova Makawao on Saturday, July 13th. Presented by Alpha Agency, house heads can check out Justin Martin on the decks in Makawao. The night will also feature Mansion (formerly Chris B.), Mr. Fitz (BLVCK MVGIK), and J Raz (Disco Knights). Earlybird tickets are available on eventbrite.com. 21+. $20+. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Justin Martin
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments