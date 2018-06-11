There’s a Juneteenth Celebration with Sylvia St. James at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, June 15th. Juneteenth is also known as “Freedom Day,” an American holiday that commemorates emancipation and the abolition of slavery (June 19th, 1865). Sylvia St. James is a legendary R&B and jazz vocalist. She’ll be headlining this event, accompanied by one of Maui’s most amazing female artists, Kelly Covington. This event is sponsored by the African Americans on Maui Association. $40 for General Admission and $55 for assigned seating. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/African Americans On Maui