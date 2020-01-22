Josh Tatofi at Shops at Wailea

Josh Tatofi is performing at Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, January 29th. He’s been called the “Polynesian Luther Vandross” for his soul-infused Hawaiian music vibes. Tatofi is a two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner, and his Wailea show will surely be incredible. A portion of the parking fees will be directed to Maui United Way. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; theshopsatwailea.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Josh Tatofi Music

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments