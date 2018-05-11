Josh Tatofi at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Josh Tatofi will play at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, May 17. His concert is called “Ku‘u Leo Aloha” aka “the voice of love.” Regarded as the “Polynesian Luther Vandross,” Tatofi will present an engaging and passionate show for Maui music lovers. In 2017, he won the Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year award for his album, Pua Kiele. He was also nominated for a 2018 Grammy award in the Best Regional Roots Album. Here’s your chance to plan a romantic date night and hear some island-style soothing vocals. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Josh Tatofi